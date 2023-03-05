Kynam Capital Management LP Sells 299,256 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,256 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

