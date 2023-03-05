Kynam Capital Management LP Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences accounts for 3.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of Cogent Biosciences worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.
COGT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
