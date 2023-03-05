Kynam Capital Management LP Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences accounts for 3.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of Cogent Biosciences worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on COGT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.