KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,153,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 5,178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

