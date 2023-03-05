KWB Wealth Sells 5,681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

