KWB Wealth Sells 3,220 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

