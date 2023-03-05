KWB Wealth Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in NIKE were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

