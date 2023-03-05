KWB Wealth Makes New $732,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

