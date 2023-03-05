KWB Wealth Has $45.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPYV opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

