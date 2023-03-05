KWB Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXH opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

