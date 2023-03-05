KWB Wealth Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned about 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

