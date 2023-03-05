Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $58.37 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $58.37 million and $177,433.95 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.53805161 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $183,374.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

