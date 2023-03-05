Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.