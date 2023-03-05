Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22. Kroger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

