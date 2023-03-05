Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 635,661 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 635,661 shares during the quarter. Hello Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Hello Group worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hello Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.