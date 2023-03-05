Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.63 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

