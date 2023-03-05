Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

