Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 116,661 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116,661 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

PLUG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

