Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295,175 shares during the period. Autohome makes up about 3.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $65,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

