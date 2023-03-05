Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $40.91 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.20.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

