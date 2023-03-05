Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

