Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

Nikola Stock Performance

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,222.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,531,605 shares of company stock worth $3,442,805. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

