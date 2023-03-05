Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

