Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

