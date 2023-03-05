Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 16,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
