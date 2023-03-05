Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after buying an additional 326,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,546,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,460,357. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

