Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,532,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,860. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

