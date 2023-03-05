Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 669 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 517,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

