Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 178,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 43,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,407,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,643. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.