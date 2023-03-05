Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.96. 1,784,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.