Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 6,714 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.