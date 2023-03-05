Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

