Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on K. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

NYSE:K opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

