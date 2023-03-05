Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

