Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

