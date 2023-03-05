Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

