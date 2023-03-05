Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

