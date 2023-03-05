Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 4.55% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,715,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,560,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

