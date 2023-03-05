Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.