Kora Management LP Acquires Shares of 545,000 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Kora Management LP acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,106,000. PDD accounts for approximately 10.2% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Stock Down 0.1 %

About PDD

PDD stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

