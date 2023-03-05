Kopp Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 10.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.25% of Five9 worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,329 shares of company stock worth $7,573,211. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

FIVN opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

