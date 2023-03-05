Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 5,611,511 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,803,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,611,511 shares during the period. IAMGOLD makes up approximately 2.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

