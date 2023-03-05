Kopernik Global Investors LLC Invests $9.18 Million in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000. Ivanhoe Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.20% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $117,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.