Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $69.05 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for 7.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.12% of Royal Gold worth $69,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $909,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

RGLD stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

