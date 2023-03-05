KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and $1.10 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07805437 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,052,520.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

