Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.05% of Infinite Acquisition worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:NFNT opened at $10.37 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.