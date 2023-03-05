Knoll Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Knoll Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,266 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.3% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

EIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

