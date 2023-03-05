Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 95.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 247,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,495. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

