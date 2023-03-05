Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises approximately 2.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 4,056,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

