Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,978,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,180,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. 6,007,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.55. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

