Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,754,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 2,281,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

